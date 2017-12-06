Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has been named by Forbes as one of the most influential/Powerful persons in the world.

Dangote, the only African occupies 64th position on the list.





President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin made no1 on the list, while Donald Trump came 2nd and Pope Francis came 5th.





See full list below





1. Vladimir Putin -Russia

2 Donald Trump -United States

3 Angela Merkel

4 Xi Jinping

5 Pope Francis

6 Janet Yellen

7 Bill GatesBill & Melinda Gates

8 Larry Page

9 Narendra Modi

10 Mark Zuckerberg

11 Mario Draghi

12 Li Keqiang

13 Theresa May

14 Jeff Bezos

15 Warren Buffett

16 Salman bin Abdulaziz Al

17 Carlos Slim Helu

18 Ali Hoseini

19 Jamie Dimon

20 Benjamin Netanyahu

21 Elon Musk

22 Jeffrey Immelt

23 Francois Hollande

24 Rex Tillerson

25 Christine Lagarde

26 Lloyd Blankfein

27 Doug McMillon

28 Jack MaAlibaba

29 Akio Toyoda

30 Sergey Brin

31 Charles KochKoch

32 Tim Cook

33 Li Ka-shingCK

34 Larry Fink

35 Rupert Murdoch

36 Antonio Guterres

37 Shinzo Abe

39 Khalifa bin Zayed

40 Jay Y. Lee

41 Ding Xuedong

42 Jim Yong Kim

43 Kim Jong-un

44 Abdel el-Sisi

45 Ma Huateng

46 Michael Dell

47 Haruhiko Kuroda

48 Barack Obama

49 Khalid Al-Falih

50 John Roberts

51 Satya Nadella

52 Stephen Schwarzman

53 Masayoshi Son

54 Enrique Pena

55 Michael Bloomberg

56 Recep Erdogan

57 Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

58 Alisher Usmanov

59 Wang Jianlin

60 Robin Li

61 Ginni Rometty

62 Mary Barra

63 Bashar al

64 Travis Kalanick

65 Carl IcahnIcahn

66 Justin Trudeau

67 Bob Iger

68 Aliko Dangote

69 Mike Pence

70 Rodrigo Duterte

71 Ayman al-Zawahiri

72 Sheldon Adelson

73 Peter Thiel

74 Chuck Schumer