At least 10 people were reportedly killed in Kogi on Friday by Fulani herdsmen who invaded two local government areas in the state.Farmlands were also set on fire in the affected areas.The incident, according to eyewitnesses, took place in Omala and Yagba West local government areas of the state.An eyewitness said some Fulani herdsmen came into Ogabifo village near Agbenema community in Omala LGA on Friday with their cattle for grazing.“Fulani herdsmen stormed the farmland apparently for grazing and when the farm owner along with his family approached them, they attacked and chased them into the village where 10 people were killed,” the eyewitness said.It was gathered that after the invasion, the herdsmen returned to the farm, destroyed crops and ran away.