Nigeria’s Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal’s daughter Wasilat was reported to have died in the early hour on Tuesday at the age of 34.“May God give him the fortitude to bear the loss. We can’t blame God!!!Asabi Olaronke Wasilat,continue to rest in the bosom of the Lord. May her soul rest In peace, says a family member.Though the family is yet to release official report on the death, but condolence messages have been pouring to console the distraught father.Vanguard gathered that the Fuji maestro also know as K1 d ultimate is particularly crushed by the fact that late Wasilat was the only daughter of her mother who also died some years ago.