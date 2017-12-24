The fuel scarcity being experienced nationwide is regrettable. I sympathize with all Nigerians,on having to endure needless fuel queues. I'm being regularly briefed, especially on the NNPC's interventions to ensure that there is enough petrol available during this period & beyond — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 24, 2017

We got his reaction about fuel scarcity only because atiku talked about it. Like it or not, atiku has a stake — Ayodeji 🐐 (@iamaayoo) December 24, 2017

Atiku runs successful businesses. He is a more moderate politician. He is not a religious or ethnic bigot. And Yes, Buhari is also corrupt. His govt brought back Maina and he did nothing about it. Babachir is a free man. I’d rather an imperfect Atiku who has better Mgt skills. — Nigeria1st (@Ojaysvoice) December 24, 2017

Having you as president is regrettable. — Ajibola Bakare (@MrAjibola) December 24, 2017

You u have to wait until Xmas eve to respond and this is the best you can say or do.

Please I'm begging you.. Do not I repeat do not contest the next election its obvious that you lack the leadership skills and wisdom required.

Your personal integrity isn't enough — adesoye oni (@rhinox_s) December 24, 2017

Dear sir,

It has taken you too long to respond to this issue and that’s disappointing.

People who voted you into power will spend a better part of the holidays on/in fuel queues around the nation.

Sir, your shortcomings, failures and lapses in/of judgement are becoming too many. — Mayowa Owolabi (@mayowaowolabi) December 24, 2017

Sir with due respect I think you should resign as minister of petroleum... this only this your government has totally achieve is turning almost all the citizens of this country to a refugees in thier fatherLand.. — Ojowuro oluwafemi (@Iamrickflezz) December 24, 2017

Sorry na... Shebi 2015 u guys were busy shouting sai baba....me I was just one side watching all of u. — Goodluck_udom🇳🇬 (@Gluckudom) December 24, 2017





Atiku tweeted his today at 7:58am



Buhari did same 1:19pm



Sir, when are you going to do a Presidential Media Chat. You need to talk to Nigerians regularly. Ur body language looks like u are doing Nigerians a favor being their President. No Sir! Uve been a disaster. We are disappointed in your rulership. You’ve achieved nothing in 3years pic.twitter.com/PQ6ZeyKUBX December 24, 2017

You barely speak on anything unless it affects your office or affects you politically! Thats not the leader i voted for!! — Mustapha musa (@ThatKanoBoy) December 24, 2017

Thunder fire you, no light no fuel. Come and kill me ooooh but you won't live forever. — Saturday Udoh (@UdohSaturday) December 24, 2017

It was regrettable last year, this year and will be next year. It's the same old story every December. Why does this happen every December? It's not a coincidence or mistake, it's intentional. And it happens cause you and your lot DONT CARE!!!! — Myke Ikyaator (@Erm_Eye) December 24, 2017

The president is old and confused. He doesn't even remember he's the petroleum minister. — men (@polowizkid1) December 24, 2017

You are minister of petroleum and president at the same time, and you are still trying to tell us that you were being brief on what's happening? Please as old as you are why are you still wicked? 😐 — NWA Gunners (@stvgod2) December 24, 2017



Tomorrow is Xmas,but there seems to be No Sign of Such at all. Bcus, Nigerians are Suffering,Hungry,Jobless & Cashless too.I won't be surprised if Tomorrow you and APC comes out to tell us that it was PDP That Stole dis yrs Xmas.

Reports of fuel scarcity accross Nigeria in the last few days have been nothing but alarming.In an attempt to pacify Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari took to twitter to express his concern and to urge Nigerians to “endure the needless fuel queues”This of course did not go down well with Nigerians, who mostly reacted angrily to the president’s tweet, some saying he only reacted because Abubarkar Atiku had reacted earlier.See reactions to the president’s tweet below: