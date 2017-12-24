 #FuelScarcity: Nigerians blast Buhari for his comments | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » #FuelScarcity: Nigerians blast Buhari for his comments

5:50 PM 0
A+ A-

Reports of fuel scarcity accross Nigeria in the last few days have been nothing but alarming.

In an attempt to pacify Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari took to twitter to express his concern and to urge Nigerians to “endure the needless fuel queues”






This of course did not go down well with Nigerians, who mostly reacted angrily to the president’s tweet, some saying he only reacted because Abubarkar Atiku had reacted earlier.

See reactions to the president’s tweet below:



















































Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top