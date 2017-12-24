The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the federal government as it addresses the biting fuel scarcity in the country.The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi in Abuja, acknowledged the “difficulties Nigerians are currently experiencing as a result of the unfortunate fuel scarcity across the country; especially at this Yuletide period.”It said it was also aware of government’s efforts to “improve the situation and bring succour to the people as soon as possible,” and fully understood “the unhappiness of Nigerians at this situation, which is happening for the first time in the Christmas period since the APC administration came to power.”Noting the choice of the PDP to “make political gains out of the difficulties that Nigerians are experiencing as a result of this fuel scarcity,” the APC however condemned what it called the opposition party’s “desperation to make the government and our party look bad by maliciously fabricating and circulating fictitious statements in the names of our government and party officials and then attack us on the basis of those same statements that they fabricated in the first place. This is bad politics.”Abdullahi said the problem of fuel scarcity “has bedevilled every administration in our country, including the PDP administration under whose government, Nigerians would recall, the oil cabal enjoyed unprecedented prosperity.”