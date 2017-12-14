The Commandant of the Corps, Mr Philip Ayuba, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Minna.
Ayuba said ECE filling station was sealed for selling above the approved price, while Beji filling station was sanctioned for diverting the product to black markets and also selling above the approved rate.
The Commandant said that the task force had so far visited more than 50 filling stations in and outside the state capital as part of the exercise.
He said the body would continue to monitor the activities of filling stations to ensure availability of the product in the state.
