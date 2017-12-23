The ongoing fuel scarcity all over the country has sparked criticisms from Nigerians all over the country.





This is as Nigerians on social media haave blasted president Muhammadu Buhari for being incompetent and unattentive to plight of Nigerians.





They called for his resignation.





Some Nigerians urged President Buhari who is minister of petroleum to take responsibility and stop blaming others by finding a quick solution to the fuel crisis, adding that there should be no scarcity after removal of subsidy.





Here are some comments:

@aligthebaptist “Buhari is the most incompetent President we have ever elected in the history of Nigeria. You can’t hide incompetence; just drive around the country and you’ll see the level of hopelessness this govt has brought upon the already impoverished citizens#fuelscarcity





@joeydozie “At145 Naira per litre, this Moronic @APCNigeria led government can’t ensure that there’s no #fuelscarcity. A rudderless, directionless joke of a government.





@tenovertrn “Does Buhari still remember that he’s the petroleum minister?#fuelscarcity





@matthewottah “This is the 3rd fuel scarcity under Buhari in 2 1/2 years. First one was in Sept-December 2015. For 3 months Nigeria suffered but PMB didn’t blink. Second one was in April/May 2016 which he cunningly increased fuel from N87 – N145 and now December 2017. Buhari and #fuelscarcity





@timi “I don’t even know who to blame for this #FuelScarcity Pengassan Strike,Greedy Oil Marketers,Daura farmer?But I choose to blame buhari since we blamed Jonathan for everything





@michaelkerry@mbuhari himself is the minister of petroleum. It wouldn’t be partisanship to blame #fuelscarcity on him. Or is @GEJonathan ….. He should take responsibility for the first time





@igweleoWhen we have finally adjusted to the $145 per litre, now #fuelscarcityhas engulfed us. What an incompetent govt! Nigerians are sorry GEJ.





@itsyomie Nigeria is so fucked Up, Christmas should be d talk of the country instead it’s petrol.. Stupid government#yomie #fuelscarcity #Christmas





@misterlarrie The Government/President’s silence is the most annoying thing about this#fuelscarcity. Thank you for teaching us a political lesson,Muhammadu Buhari, we won’t make the same mistake again. Incompetent President!





@badrappar #fuelscarcity I think buhari’s ear have started paining him again. Didn’t say anything on #endsarsand still haven’t said anything on the#fuelscarcity





@fk147I like how we keep shifting D Goal Post During Gej Tenure.When there is#fuelscarcity we held him responsible that he is the President& in Charge





@iykimo It’s been bleak Christmas every year since Buhari took over in May 2015.Nigerians slept in fuel stations across the country yesterday.Sai Buhari Sai suffering #FuelScarcity





@timiakegbejo No statement on#EndSARSNo statement on #fuelscarcityNo Presidential media chat…Impeach yourself you fraud @MBuhari





@Mahrthins “People who voted for Muhammadu Buhari shouldn’t be allowed to make life decisions. #fuelscarcity