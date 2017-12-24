President Mohammadu Buhari says the fuel scarcity experienced by Nigerians nationwide is regrettableThe President in a statement shared on his verified twitter handle, also said he is regularly briefed on Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) intervention to ensure there is an availability of petrol across the country.He said, The fuel scarcity being experienced nationwide is regrettable. I sympathize with all Nigerians on having to endure needless fuel queues. I’m being regularly briefed, especially on the NNPC’s interventions to ensure that there is enough petrol available during this period & beyond”.“I have the NNPC’s assurance that the situation will improve significantly over the next few days, as new shipments and supplies are distributed across the country”.“I have also directed the regulators to step up their surveillance and bring an end to hoarding and price inflation by marketers. Let me also assure that the relevant agencies will continue to provide updates on the situation. I thank you all for your patience and understanding”.The country has been facing shortage of petrol product fuel less than 24 hours to Christmas.The scarcity has seen pump prices skyrocket from the approved N 145 price per litre to as much as N600 at the black market.