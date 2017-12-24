The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo, has accused the Federal Government of deliberately using the fuel scarcity to impoverish Igbo people.The Ohanaeze boss, in a Christmas message to the people, said the period of Christmas provides good opportunity for Ndigbo to pray more to God to send succor to alleviate their sufferings in the country.Nwodo said knowing what Christmas means to Ndigbo, the federal government was very uncharitable to the people to allow fuel scarcity in the country during this Yuletide. .“They know that at this period in the year Ndigbo travel a lot to their homeland, that’s when the government chose to close our airport, that’s when they allow fuel shortage to take place; this is very unfair and insensitive.It’s a deliberate policy of impoverishing our people to ensure that whatever wealth our sons and daughters bring home during Christmas is expended on the obvious effect of fuel shortage and none for investment.” .Nwodo warned that any deliberate policy to undermine the economy of Ndigbo would affect the entire country heavily. He asked Ndigbo not to allow the hardship occasioned by the anti-people policy of this administration affect them in thinking about home and ploughing some fractions of their wealth home. .He urged Ndigbo to use this period of Christmas to intensify their prayers for peace in the country but never forget to bring back their wealth to the homeland. .“The proceeding events in the country especially, as they relate to Ndigbo since this administration came to power, underscore the imperatives for our people to think home with their wealth”, Nwodo said.