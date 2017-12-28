 French club target Enyeama | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Struggling French Ligue 1 outfit  Angers Sporting Club de l’Ouest have  reportedly  set their sights on securing the services of  former  Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama.


The 35-year-old Lille keeper, who sustained a knee injury earlier in the year,  returned to  the field   with Les Dogues’ U18s this month after seven months out of action.

According to  reports in the French media on Wednesday,  Angers manager Stéphane Moulin wants Enyeama  to replace Les Scoïstes’  second  goalkeeper Mathieu Michel,  who is  set  to  join Nimes Olympique.

L’Equipe claimed  Lille had  told  Angers, who occupy the 19th position in the 20-team elite French league, they  must pay  €500,000 to €1m to  take their  Nigerian import to Stade Raymond Kopa during the January transfer window.

Enyeama, who represented Nigeria at the 2002, 2010 and 2014 World Cups,   has 18 months left on his contract  with Lille.

Lille will not sign any players during next month’s  transfer window following their ban  by the French football financial regulatory body.

Meanwhile, Henry Onyekuru is in danger of missing out on next year’s World Cup after being ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury, according to BBC Sport.

The  Nigeria striker, who is on loan at Belgian side Anderlecht from English club Everton, suffered the injury against former club Eupen on December 22.

Recent scans showed the injury to be more serious than initially suspected.

“He could be out for as long as six months,” Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck told reporters.

It is a cruel blow for the 20-year-old, who had played in 19 league games and appeared in four Champions League matches for the Brussels outfit.

He was given a run out in Nigeria’s last World Cup qualifier in Algeria in November when he came on in the second half of the 1-1 draw and was hoping to make Gernot Rohr’s final 23-man squad for Russia in June.

