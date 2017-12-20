Throughout your life, you are probably going to have different types of s3x.

There will likely be the memorable acts, a few regrettable decisions, experiments that don’t turn out as planned, and all of the good, bad, and ugly in between.





Regardless of how amazing or dissatisfying it may turn out to be, we tend to go into s3xual intercourse with an underlying motivation.





Here are five of the reasons people have s3x.





Consolation

A good session of lovemaking after a rotten day at work or school — or one of those days when nothing seems to go the right way — will calm your frayed nerves.





If you have a lover that recognises when to make you feel better by initiating love-making, hold on to them.





Even those who may don’t have a spouse or lover may have found themselves feeling the need to be held, to feel loved at those moments when you are feeling down.





Apology

This is easy to get confused with consolation s3x, there’s a thin line between both.





Apology s3x is simply saying ‘I’m sorry’ when you have done something wrong.





While most people show remorse by buying gifts or doing nice things, there are times when s3x will suffice and, you know, do the job of ‘I’m sorry’.





Hence, apology s3x.





Appreciation

Also known as reward s3x, it pretty much is a gesture of ‘thank you’ or ‘I’m very grateful for this wonderful thing you have done for me’.





Everyone — boyfriends, wives, husbands, girlfriends, lovers — may have at some point been given appreciation or initiated appreciation s3x.





Just s3x

This is perhaps the most common type of s3x among sexually active persons.





It is the type of s.e.x you have when you feel the urge to copulate. It is the most exciting type of s.e.x as you get to make love for the fun of it.





No play-acting, no over-acting, and no need to impress.





Agenda

To some, s3x is the last card to play en route to sealing a business deal. Some s3x sessions are bereft of affection and mostly play-acting especially when there’s an agenda involved.





S3xual intercourse can sometimes be nothing more than an investment towards achieving an objective. And that goal could be in any form, not necessarily material in nature.





Why are you having s3x?