A fire outbreak at the Galaxy Fibre Link, which provides Internet services to the Federal Road Safety Commission, has shut down FRSC’s operations, making it virtually impossible for it to carry out any duty via the Internet.The fire, which affected internet supply to the FRSC headquarters and its Federal Capital Territory command, has led to temporary suspension of all its online operations, an announcement by Corps Public Education Officer, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, says.The short announcement reads, “FRSC says as a result of fire outbreak that affected the Galaxy fibre link, it is currently experiencing internet outage at HQ and FCT command, which has affected e-mail, Driving School Standardisation Programme, National Vehicle Identification Scheme, Road Transport Safety Standardisation Scheme, and Speed Limiting Devise portals, regrets inconveniences as effort is ongoing to resolve it.”