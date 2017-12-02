The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Industry, Trade and Investment, Olajumoke Omoniyi Oduwole, has said it is not the federal government’s obligation to provide jobs for Nigerians.

Oduwole made this known in Abuja while addressing newsmen yesterday.





According to her, the role of the government was to create an enabling business environment for everybody to thrive.





Rationalising why entrepreneurship studies was made compulsory in tertiary institutions, Oduwole said the government wanted to groom a generation of private sector participants because it is not the major driver of the economy.





Her words; “Entrepreneurship is actually global best practice. In the US, we have so many entrepreneurs and that is how it is everywhere around the world.





“The government only employs a small amount of people. The private sector is the driver of any economy, it is not the government.









“What the government is obliged to do is to make sure there are regulations, laws, amongst other things to make business thrive in the country.”