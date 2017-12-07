Winifred Oyo-Ita, Head of the Federal Civil Service

The Federal Civil Service Commission of Nigeria (FCSC) has begun massive recruitment in some ministries and agencies.All unemployed Nigerians with the requisite qualifications have been directed to apply online.Read the advertisement for the 2017/18 jobs advertisement placed in the Nigeria Television Authority by the FCSC below:The Federal Civil Service Commission of Nigeria (FCSC) is an executive body in Nigeria that has the authority to make appointments and transfers and to exercise disciplinary control over all Federal Civil Servants.No officer can be appointed into the Civil Service without authorization from the Federal Civil Service Commission if they have been convicted of a crime, or had previously been employed in the Government Service and had been dismissed or asked to resign or retireThe Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) wishes to announce vacancies in the following MDAs:(i) Federal Ministry of Information;(ii) Federal Ministry of Environment;(iii) Federal Ministry of Justice;(iv) Federal Ministry of Trade and Investments; and(v) Bureau of Public Procurement.Job Type: Full TimeQualification: OND, HND, BA/BSc.Location: Abia, Abuja, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nassarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara Job Field Administration / Secretarial General.How to Apply:Qualified Applicants can access Application Forms on-line on FCSC Website:www.fedcivilservice.gov.ng.Collect FCSC Forms from Chairmen of the States Civil Service Commissions in the Following Geo-political Zones:(a) North-West (Kaduna);(b) North-East (Yola);(c) North-Central & Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mabushi (Abuja);(d) South-East (Owerri);(e) South-South (Port Harcourt);(f) South-West (Ibadan).FCSC Headquarters, 4 Abidjan Street, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja.For avoidance of doubt, the application form is free. Completed Application Forms must be submitted where collected on or not later than six (6) Weeks from the date of this Publication (Advertisement).All Application Forms should be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly stating the Ministry, the post applied for and addressed to the: Hon. Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission,4 Abidjan Street, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja.