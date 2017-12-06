The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the establishment of additional six private universities in the country.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, briefed State House correspondents at the end of FEC meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





The private universities, according to him, are located in Lagos, Abia, Oyo, Rivers and Niger States.





He also disclosed that the National Universities Commission (NUC) is determined to carry out quality assurance in all the universities in the country in line with its statutory responsibilities.