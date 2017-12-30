A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has accused the Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, of intimidating the people.

Adeyeye described Fayose as pharaoh of Ekiti and accused the governor of harassing other members of the party that do not belong to his group.





The former minister of state for works, stated this in a statement by the Media Director of Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement, Chief Niyi Ojo.





“We are worried that a sitting governor who has refused to make life comfortable for the people of the state, will shamelessly prevent good gesture by other party members in ameliorating the problems of the citizens of the state, and the PDP members in particular,” it read.





PAAM wishes to condemn in clear terms the harassment being visited on party members by the governor who has been arm-twisting them across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state, forcing them to reject palliative Christmas gifts from other party chieftains while he, as a governor, has refused to help their cause.





While we know and agree of certainty that the action of the Governor was borne out of inferiority complex, we however, feel that he should not be allowed to push out our party members who have been totally pauperised by his failed policies in the state, and force them to jump into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in search of greener pastures.





It is on record that the grand reception given to our principal, Prince Adedayo Adeyeye by Ekiti Indigenes had never been bestowed on anyone who is not a current public office holder in the history of Ekiti politics.





This, we are sure, is the reason why the insomnia governor Fayose has been suffering in the last few weeks has increased and causing him to become paranoid.





We are genuinely worried that a governor who has usurped local government funds in the name of providing for the needs of the people without anything to show for it, has decided to close the door against members of the PDP who are genuinely making efforts at ameliorating the economic challenges of the needy within the party.





While we remain committed to the cause of PDP in Ekiti State as a group of major stakeholders, we wish to state that it has become necessary for the National Working Committee (NWC) of our party to call Mr Fayose to order before he, out of selfishness, snuff life out of the party in Ekiti State.









We reiterate our unalloyed commitment to the cause of the PDP as a party in Ekiti and we assure all party members that all attempts by the state governor at turning the party to his private estate shall be resisted while we take bore of the need to preserve the integrity and continued survival of our party in Ekiti State.”