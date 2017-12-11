Ayodele Fayose, Governor of Ekiti State, has congratulated Uche Secondus over his emergence as the new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Fayose, who is the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum sent his congratulatory message in a tweet.





The governor also congratulated all those who participated in the elective national convention but lost.





Fayose further called for the unification of all party members ahead of 2019 elections.





“I congratulate our party’s new National Chairman, Uche Secondus and other National Exco members that were elected yesterday.





“I also congratulate those who participated but did not win for their commitment to the party. It is now time to work assiduously for total victory in 2019,” he tweeted.