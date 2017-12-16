All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Dr. Adebayo Orire, has expressed regret that there is no good governance in the state which has reduced the people’s standard of living.

Orire, a medical doctor of over thirty years, said Ekiti has not witnessed development in the last three years that Governor Ayo Fayose of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been in power.





He accused Fayose of reducing governance to comedy with policies like stomach infrastructure in which residents queue in the sun to collect small bags of rice and slices of cake.





Orire expressed shock with the governor’s decision to give Christmas clothes to 20,000 children at a time their parents are being owed between six and nine month arrears of salaries.





The aspirant, who is also the Publicity Secretary of Ekiti APC Elders’ Forum, maintained that Fayose and PDP have failed the people of the state hence the need to look in the direction of his party for salvation.





The APC chieftain described himself as the best man for his party’s ticket and the governorship seat having stayed at home and using medicine to touch the lives of the people for the past 37 years.





If given the mandate to rule the state, Orire, who hails from Ikoro-Ekiti, Ijero Local Government Area in Ekiti Central Senatorial District, promised to use mechanized agriculture to turn around the state economy.





Orire promised to plant 100 million cocoa seedlings and 50 million palm trees in four years to generate employment for the people and foreign exchange into the coffers of the state.





The aspirant also pledged to give N1 million each to 1,000 traders and artisans in four years to grow their businesses and breathe life into grassroots economy.





Orire said massive investment in commercial mechanized agriculture and small, medium and large scale industries will reduce poverty and culture of begging being witnessed under the PDP government.





Speaking on his credentials to lead, he said: “I have been in this state since 1980 practising medicine. I have always been around, nobody can be more home-based than me and I have passion for Ekiti development.





“I have invested time, emotion, money and resources and besides these, I have integrity, honesty of purpose and gentle approach to issues. I have passion for Ekiti issues, my investments are here.”