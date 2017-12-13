Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has criticised the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Kayode Fayemi for trying to proffer solution to corruption in Nigeria.

The governor also faulted the choice of Fayemi as chairman of the Inter Agency Task Team (IATT) programme to commemorate the 2017 International Anti-Corruption Day.





Fayose in a statement by Special Assistant to the Ekiti State Governor on Public Communications

and New Media, Lere Olayinka and made available to DAILY POST, likened Fayemi’s speech against impunity to a case of “corruption condemning corruption.”





Faymi was at the event quoted as saying that Nigeria must say no to impunity and eliminate the syndrome of ‘sacred cows’ for the fight against corruption.





Reacting however, Fayose said the minister, who at the event tried to proffer solution to corruption in Nigeria was like robbers offering solution to armed robbery even after refusal to appear before commission of inquiry to probe his years as Ekiti governor.





He said, “Fayemi’s comment that Nigeria must say no to impunity and eliminate the syndrome of ‘sacred cows’ for the fight against corruption to succeed is funny.





“Fayemi offering solution to the corruption fight is like notorious armed robbers like Oyenusi and Shina Rambo giving lecture on how to stop armed robbery.”





“It is funny that Fayemi is not even ashamed to sermonise on the need to say no to impunity and eliminate the syndrome of sacred cows, when he, himself acted like a sacred cow by refusing to appear before a commission of inquiry, duly constituted to probe his four years as governor of Ekiti State.





“The reality is that President Buhari is leading a government of scandalously corrupt people and one of them is Dr. Kayode Fayemi.”