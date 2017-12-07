The Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has approved the disbursement of another tranche of over 200 million naira as car loans to 645 workers in the State.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Chief Toyin Ojo who made this known in Ado-Ekiti, explaining that the loans would be disbursed as usual with beneficiaries receiving sums ranging from 80,000 Naira to 1.5 million Naira depending on their individual salary grade level.





Reiterating the commitment of Fayose-led administration to the welfare of workers, Chief Ojo noted that N896,950,000 had been given out as car loans to 2,942 workers since the inception of the present administration in the State.





According to him, 2,165 workers also received N490,730,000 as housing loans during the same period, noting that Government’s gesture was in spite of the paucity of funds in the State occasioned by the general economic downturn and the seriously dwindling allocation from the federation account as well as the overwhelming debt burden created by the immediate past administration.





The Commissioner charged beneficiaries of the loans to make the most of it, and cautioned them against spending the money on items that would not add value to their lives.





He solicited the continued support of workers for government’s efforts to improve their lot and develop the State.





Describing the State workforce as the engine-room of government, Ojo emphasized that it would be difficult to achieve set goals without the support of workers and their dedication to duties.