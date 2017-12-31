Ex Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has again taken another swipe at Presidident Muhammadu Buhari’s appointments of members of boards of government agencies and parastatals.Fani-Kayode on his Twitter handle said that ‘anybody that more comfortable working with the dead than he is with the living is a practicing necromancer.’ He also said that ‘Only the “living dead” enjoys the company of the dead.’