Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has revealed why it will be difficult to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The two-time former Minister said Buhari commands a “cult-like loyalty,” a situation that makes it difficult to defeat him at the presidential polls in 2019.





In a tweet via his social media handle, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain, however, stressed that defeating Buhari will require courage, aggression, cohesion and ingenuity.





Fani-Kayode wrote: “Buhari is not viewed as just a politician in the north: he is a religion and he commands a fanatical following and cult-like loyalty.





“That is what makes him such a dangerous foe and formidable adversary.





“Defeating him in 2019 will require courage, aggression, cohesion and ingenuity.”