 Fani-Kayode reveals why it will be difficult to defeat Buhari in 2019 | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Fani-Kayode reveals why it will be difficult to defeat Buhari in 2019

10:04 AM 0
A+ A-
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has revealed why it will be difficult to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. 


The two-time former Minister said Buhari commands a “cult-like loyalty,” a situation that makes it difficult to defeat him at the presidential polls in 2019.

In a tweet via his social media handle, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain, however, stressed that defeating Buhari will require courage, aggression, cohesion and ingenuity.

Fani-Kayode wrote: “Buhari is not viewed as just a politician in the north: he is a religion and he commands a fanatical following and cult-like loyalty.

“That is what makes him such a dangerous foe and formidable adversary.


“Defeating him in 2019 will require courage, aggression, cohesion and ingenuity.”

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top