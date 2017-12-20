Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the arrest of Innoson Automobile Group Chief Executive Officer, Innocent Chukwuma by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Innoson, had on Tuesday alleged that it’s CEO, was arrested by the anti-graft agency without prior invitation.





But reacting In a tweet, Fani-Kayode said he was not surprised by the arrest as Innocent Chukwuma, is from the wrong part of the country and he is being punished for providing employment for Nigerians.





He wrote: ”Why should anybody be surprised about the arrest of the owner of Innosson Motors? They did the same to Cletus Ibeto about a year ago.





”These people come from the “wrong” part of the country and they are providing a service and employment for Nigerians.They must be punished for it.





”I have known the MD of GTB,Segun Agbaje and his two older brothers,Femi and Jimi, for close to 40 years.I urge him not to expose himself to the shark infested waters of politics by allowing himself to be used by these barbarians to destroy Innoson.If he does he will regret it.”