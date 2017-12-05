Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Monday urged the Inspector General of Police, Idris Kpotun Ibrahim to identify and sack Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, officers brutalizing Nigerians.

The former Minister said this while adding his voice to that of other Nigerians in condemning the brutalization by SARS operatives.





In a tweet via his social media handle, the former Minister called for an end to the brutality by SARS operates on Nigerians.





He wrote: “I condemn the brutalisation and murder of innocent Nigerians by SARS and I call on the I-G of Police to identify, flush out and bring to justice the officers amongst them that have tortured, maimed, terrorised and murdered our people.”





Fani-Kayode’s call is coming few hours after the IGP directed the immediate re-organization of the SARS across the country.





Recall that there have been series of complaints shared online by Nigerian youths on alleged harassments, assaults by SARS operatives.