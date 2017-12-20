Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, on Wednesday reacted to an alleged statement that slavery is part of Islam.

A member of Saudi Arabia’s highest religious body, Senior Council of clerics, Sheik Saleh Al-Fawzan, was quoted as saying slavery is part of jihad and jihad will remain “as long as there is Islam.”





Al-Fawzan had said, “Slavery is part of Islam. Slavery is part of jihadand jihad will remain as long as there is Islam.Those who argue that slavery has been abolished are ignorant, not scholars.





“They are merely writers. Whoever say such thing is an infidel.”





Reacting, the two-time Minister expressed shock via his Twitter handle.





In a terse tweet, the Peoples Democratic Party, chieftain wrote: “I am at a loss for words!”