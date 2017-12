Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the emergence of Uche Secondus as PDP National Chairman.

Fani while congratulating Secondus, praised Atiku on his speech at the convention.





The ex-minister also noted that time has come for the All Progressives congress APC to be overthrown.





‘Together, we shall change the change and burn the brooms in 2019. ”





In his tweets, he wrote, “Congrats to the newly-elected National Chairman of our great party the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, and to all our other newly-elected party officials.





“I also commend @atiku on his profound speech at the convention.





“Together we shall change the change and burn the brooms in 2019.