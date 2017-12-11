Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the emergence of Uche Secondus as PDP National Chairman.

Fani while congratulating Secondus, praised Atiku on his speech at the convention.





The ex-minister also noted that time has come for the All Progressives congress APC to be overthrown.





In his tweets, he wrote, “Congrats to the newly-elected National Chairman of our great party the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, and to all our other newly-elected party officials.





“I also commend @atiku on his profound speech at the convention.





“Together we shall change the change and burn the brooms in 2019.





Recall that Secondus was declared National Chairman of the party after polling over 2000 votes at the party’s convention in Abuja.