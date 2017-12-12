Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has fired back at ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, over his comments on the 2019 elections.

Amaechi stated this during a special thanksgiving at the Abundant Life Evangelical Mission (ALEM) in Port Harcourt, Sunday.





He further urged Nigerians to rededicate themselves and restore their commitment to God ahead of the 2019 general elections.





Fani-Kayode writing on his Twitter page Monday evening, unleashed a barrage of insults at the current Minister of Transportation and stated that “God will judge you for your evil”.





He tweeted: “‘To win 2019, we must go back to God in prayers, thanksgiving’ – Rotimi Amaechi.





“U are an accursed association of liars, looters, villains, thieves, vampires, sadists, satanists, psychopaths, genocidal maniacs and unrepentant and desperate rogues.





“God will JUDGE u for ur evil.”