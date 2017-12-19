The former Minister said if the monarch can champion the fight against child marriage and pedophilia with the same zeal he is fighting the cause for hijab, the North will be a better place.
In a series of tweets via his social media handle, Fani-Kayode insisted that wearing of hijab is not a sign of women liberation.
He maintained that the wearing of hijab is a “Pavlovian reaction and a conditioned response.”
Fani-Kayode wrote: “If the Sultan of Sokoto would champion the fight against child marriage and pedophilia in the same way and with the same zeal that he is fighting for and championing the cause of those who wish to wear the hijab,the north would be a much better and safer place for little girls.
“Wearing the hijab is not evidence of women’s liberation and neither is it borne out of free will.
“It is a Pavlovian reaction and a conditioned response. It is also an eloquent testimony and ugly reminder of the suffering, servitude, repression, bondage and humiliation of women.”
Recall that the monarch had over the weekend faulted the decision of the Nigerian Law School to deny one Miss Amasa Firdaus call to bar for refusing to remove her hijab worn under her wig.
