Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, on Thursday, declared that President Muhammadu Buhari is the “father of barbaric Fulani herdsmen.”

The Minister who made the remark also noted that Buhari is the father of bigotry and radical Islam.





In a tweet via his social media handle, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain further declared that the president is the father of “born to rule northern supremacy and Fulani hegemony.”





The tweet reads, “Buhari is not only the father of corruption in Nigeria, he is also the father of the barbaric Fulani herdsmen, the father of religious bigotry and radical Islam, the father of “born to rule” northern supremacy and Fulani hegemony and the father of genocide and ethnic cleansing.





