The family of a slain secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Oroma Etiti, Anambra West Local Government Area, late Chukwudi Chinwuba, has revealed how he was murdered.

A petition by the family of the slain APGA chieftain, whose corpse was found in River Niger recently, to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Umar showed that he was attacked on invitation for a reconciliatory meeting with some politicians who were opposed to his victory as the secretary of APGA and the president general of the community.





The petition signed by Chinenye Chinwuba stated that, “My late brother won the election and the Anambra State government duly issued him with a certificate as the PG and immediately after the election, some hired thugs went and started destroying some of his

properties in the village.





“My brother then decided to temporarily relocate out of the village to the nearby Umuikwu Anam for safety.





“Unfortunately the elders made efforts to invite him to a peace talk and reconciliation meeting with aggrieved parties over his victory as the PG and scribe of APGA.





“My brother went to answer the call not knowing that the named native

doctor and other four key players(names withheld) in the dastardly murder were lying in wait for him.





“They pounced on him at first sight and started beating him severely with machete. They tied him up with blocks, took him away and threw him into River Niger.”





Chinenye urged the Commissioner to arrest and prosecute those involved in the killing of his brother for justice sake.





He said there was no reason his brother could be killed in such a circumstance, stating that his late sibling was of good character and exemplary behaviour, having been the president general of the community.





The APGA secretary was allegedly killed on 15th of November, three days before the Anambra governorship election, and his remains discovered in the River Niger some days later.





When contacted on the telephone, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Nkeiruka Nwode, said the command was investigating the matter . She said she would not want to dwell much on the issue for now.