A failed House of Representatives aspirant, Eno Ekapong Ofem, was on Friday arraigned before Justice Valentine B. Ashi of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court Apo, Abuja for impersonating a staff in the office of the Chief of Staff to the President.Ofem, who claimed to be the special adviser to the Chief of Staff to the President, reportedly fleeced many persons to the tune of N100 million, promising them top political appointments in the Presidency before nemesis caught up with him.The suspect, who failed to clinch the House of Representatives seat in 2015, was dragged before the court to account for his crime by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, which slammed him with a six-count charge bordering on fraud and obtaining money under false pretence.His arrest and arraignment followed petitions filed by victims of his atrocities to the ICPC, which immediately swung into action to get him apprehended before he could swindle more Nigerians.According to ICPC, Mr. Ofem had been presenting himself to his unsuspecting victims as a Special Adviser to the Chief of Staff to the President, a claim that he used to defraud citizens to the tune of N100 million on the pretext that he would get them ministerial, board and other appointments.The monies had been deposited into his bank account on various dates from June 2016.The charges brought against the defendant indicated that his actions contravened Sections 324 and 322 of the Penal Code Act and Cap 352 Vol. 4 LFN 2004.The accused, who pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him, applied for bail through his lawyer, Mr. Edidion Osungurua, but was denied by the court. ICPC prosecution team, led by Mr. Elijah Akaakohol, did not oppose the application but asked for stringent conditions to be attached to the bail.But in his ruling, Justice Ashi, denied him bail and ordered his remand in Prison custody until 16th January 2018 when the bail application would be heard.