The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, has assured Nigerians that the party will play a robust and vibrant opposition role in 2018.Secondus said that the worst was over for the PDP and that the party was now ready and re-energised to play its statutory role in the polity to deepen the country’s democracy.The PDP boss chairman said in a New Year year message to Nigerians released in Abuja on Saturday, that what anti-democratic forces planned against the PDP in 2017 failed because God and Nigerians still desire to have the party return to power.He said, “2017 was tough for us but the worst is over, we are now more than ever determined to take power back in Nigeria because the writing on the wall is clear that the ruling party cannot cope.“We sympathise with Nigerians for the hardship they have been going through in the hand of the All Progressives Congress-led administration but be assured that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”Secondus noted that in the outgoing year, the APC administration dragged the country almost to the point of disintegration because of its alleged parochial and exclusive approach to governance.He explained that having gone through the political furnace, the PDP had learnt its lesson and was now refined and focussed to return to power since APC has shown clearly that it could not translate its power-grabbing conspiracy into governance.He appealed to all critical stakeholders in the nation’s democracy particularly the media and civil society groups to stand up to their responsibilities and hold APC administration accountable.Secondus said that he expects these stakeholders to be more responsive in the new year and ensure that APC’s alleged anti democratic behaviours as witnessed in 2017 like disregard to court orders and resolutions of the parliament be prevented in 2018.He said, “In the out going year, we all witnessed how APC government snubbed our courts as well as resolutions of the National Assembly, such things are dangerous and antithetical to good governance and democratic growth.“The new year 2018 is strategic and critical in the political life of the nation because activities in the year will determine the success or otherwise of 2019.”