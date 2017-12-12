A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Ette has blasted the newly elected National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus for mentioning her name during his acceptance speech on Sunday.

Secondus began his speech by recognizing some past political office holders who were once members of the PDP.





He had said, “Your Excellencies,

The former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan GCFR.





“Your Excellency the former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar and Nnamdi Sambo





“Your Excellencies the former Senate Presidents, Anyim Pius Anyim and David Mark





“His Excellency the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu









“Your Excellencies the former Speakers of the House of Representatives Demji Bankole and Patricia Ette.”





Angered by the acknowledgment, Mrs. Ette, who is now a Board of Trustee, BoT, member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, wondered why her name should be mentioned even she was not in the gathering.





In a statement she personally signed and made available to reporters in Abuja, Ette said, “I, Rt. Hon. Patricia Olubunmi Etteh, hereby issue a disclaimer with respect to the mention of my name in victory speech of the newly elected National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, as follows;





1. That I am unequivocally not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP);





2. That I was not in attendance at PDP’s national convention of Saturday, December 9, 2017;





3. Owing from (1) and (2) above, I do not consent to the mention of my name in such a political gathering;





4. That I am a card-carrying member and member of the Board of Trustees (BOT), the apex Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





“Unfortunately, this can only happen in Nigeria, where people use other peoples’ name to shine and gain credence.





“I’m disappointed in the play of shenanigans in the political climate of Nigeria; why I, Rt. Hon. Patricia Olubunmi Etteh, can be forgotten so soon, having achieved this much politically in the midst of men, being the first and still the only Female Speaker of the House of Representatives.





“Let me sound it loud and clear, that history cannot be changed, as I have paid my dues in the service of this nation, and I refuse to be celebrated after death, as against being celebrated while alive. If the right people fail to recognize my service to the nation, my God will fight for me.





“In conclusion, I hereby state that no party should take my humility and gender for granted, believing that I cannot move if I feel like. I am an ardent advocate for good governance, and if I deem it that the running of affairs of a certain political party is not in the best interest of the citizens of Nigeria, I will not hesitate to make my move. The intendment of this statement is not to please any political party or association, but to set the records straight.”