The Anambra State police command, have reportedly launched a manhunt for an ex-boxer, identified as Everitus, for allegedly beating his wife, Fidelia, to death.It was gathered that Everitus, who is also a popular pastor with charismatic church attacked his wife during a disagreement at their home in Uli, in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.Fidelia had demanded money for Christmas food from the husband when an argument ensued between them.As the argument degenerated, the retired boxer was alleged to have beaten the wife to a pulp.The matter was said to have been reported to the police at the Ihiala division as some youths vented their anger on the suspect’s countryhouse in Amamputu village, in the same council area.The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nkiruka Nwode, however, said the report had yet to get to her office.An eyewitness, who does not want his name on the print told newspaper that the mob set Everitus’ country house ablaze after theincident occurred on boxing day.According to him, “The man and the wife had been married for some time now. They usually have disagreements. The man was a retired boxer whohas become a pastor of a charismatic church.“The wife, who is a trader in Ekeagbagba Market, had asked him (husband), for money that she wanted to prepare food for Christmas.That was what started the fight. He beat her to death over the issue. The man is on the run, while the case has been reported to the police.