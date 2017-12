The Presidency has trolled the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) over its inability to decide on a convention committee chairman.

The PDP, on Thursday, failed to reach a decision on who will head the planning committee to organise the convention.





However, President Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, in a series of sarcastic tweets yesterday, branded the opposition Party a “jipiti”, “wayo”, “magomago” party, adding that in 2019, smaller political parties will beat PDP hands down because its members cannot agree on one candidate.





She wrote: “EVERYTHING NA DOUBLE DOUBLE





“PDP can’t decide on a convention committee chairman.





“Everything na jipiti, wayo, magomago, etc.









“And they want to run our nation again. How?





“In 2019, APGA, KOWA, UPP, etc, will beat PDP hands down.