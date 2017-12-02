The Presidency has trolled the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) over its inability to decide on a convention committee chairman.

The PDP, on Thursday, failed to reach a decision on who will head the planning committee to organise the convention.





However, President Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, in a series of sarcastic tweets yesterday, branded the opposition Party a “jipiti”, “wayo”, “magomago” party, adding that in 2019, smaller political parties will beat PDP hands down because its members cannot agree on one candidate.





She wrote: “EVERYTHING NA DOUBLE DOUBLE





“PDP can’t decide on a convention committee chairman.





“Everything na jipiti, wayo, magomago, etc.









“And they want to run our nation again. How?





“In 2019, APGA, KOWA, UPP, etc, will beat PDP hands down.





“I do not see them agreeing on one candidate”