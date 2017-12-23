Chelsea missed the opportunity to consolidate their place in the Premier League top four after being held to a goalless draw by Everton at Goodison Park.Antonio Conte's side had the better of the chances but the good form of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and two goalline clearances by Phil Jagielka ensured Sam Allardyce's men took a point and continued his unbeaten start at the club.Since his appointment was announced Everton have won four games and drawn two, a run of results that has seen them shoot up the table.Chelsea, meanwhile, are third, two points behind Manchester United in second place and four ahead of Liverpool in fourth.Credit: ESPN