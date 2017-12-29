His father, Thierry Hazard made this disclosure to the media.
The 26-year-old has been on Real Madrid’s radar for quite some time and he has rejected a contract extension with the England champion.
Speaking to Le Capitale about his son future at Chelsea, Thierry Hazard said: “What I can say about it is that he hasn’t signed a contract extension with Chelsea because he wants to be available if there’s a potential interest from Real Madrid.
“He sees himself playing there, but right now there hasn’t been any kind of talks with Madrid.”
