Despite the call by the Inspector General of police, Ibrahim Idris, for an immediate reorganisation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Nigerians insist that it should be scrapped.


The Hashtag, #EndSARS gained momentum on the social media on Sunday, when Nigerians took to Twitter to protest ill-treatment, abuse and harassment by operatives of the SARS.

Although, the IGP has called for the SARS to be restructured, the #EndSARS continues to trend. Nigerians still demand the scrapping of the SARS.

  1. We should not throw away dirty water with birth tub. SARS has their good sides. It's the bad eggs among them that harass and abuse innocent civilians. Two weeks ago, my brother in-law, his wife, and my other sister were attacked and shot at by the robbers or kidnappers along Abuja-Lokoja-Okene road. My brother inlaw was wounded but before the robber/kidnappers could drag my sister from the car, the Sars team who were not far from the spot got there on hearing gun shots. Thanks to God they rescued my family members. If we want end of SARS, we should also say we want end of health workers in Nigeria because by not performing their jobs well we have had cases where patients died in the care of bad nurses and doctors.

