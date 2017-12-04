Can the IG of police further explain to Nigerians what re organizing really means.. Nigerians are calling on disbandment #EndSars now December 4, 2017





Don't stop this advocacy. DO NOT STOP. Don't let the press release that the I.G of Police has ordered the reorganization of SARS fool you.This same I.G. ordered the dismantling or road blocks by the Police months ago but the Police is still operating road blocks!Don't stop this advocacy. DO NOT STOP. #EndSARS December 4, 2017





And in response to the campaign, the inspector general of police said he's ordered a complete re-organisation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.pic.twitter.com/kWzakF0wi1 Nigerian tweeters have been using the #EndSARS hashtag demand an end to police brutality.And in response to the campaign, the inspector general of police said he's ordered a complete re-organisation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. https://t.co/jnxa92h4bQ December 4, 2017

Despite the call by the Inspector General of police, Ibrahim Idris, for an immediate reorganisation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Nigerians insist that it should be scrapped.The Hashtag, #EndSARS gained momentum on the social media on Sunday, when Nigerians took to Twitter to protest ill-treatment, abuse and harassment by operatives of the SARS.Although, the IGP has called for the SARS to be restructured, the #EndSARS continues to trend. Nigerians still demand the scrapping of the SARS.Tweets below...