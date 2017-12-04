Despite the call by the Inspector General of police, Ibrahim Idris, for an immediate reorganisation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Nigerians insist that it should be scrapped.
The Hashtag, #EndSARS gained momentum on the social media on Sunday, when Nigerians took to Twitter to protest ill-treatment, abuse and harassment by operatives of the SARS.
Although, the IGP has called for the SARS to be restructured, the #EndSARS continues to trend. Nigerians still demand the scrapping of the SARS.
Tweets below...
Can the IG of police further explain to Nigerians what re organizing really means.. Nigerians are calling on disbandment #EndSars now— prince kole jboy (@kolejboy) December 4, 2017
Don't let the press release that the I.G of Police has ordered the reorganization of SARS fool you.— virus man (@action_04630) December 4, 2017
This same I.G. ordered the dismantling or road blocks by the Police months ago but the Police is still operating road blocks!
Don't stop this advocacy. DO NOT STOP.#EndSARS.
We want #EndSARS and not reorganize SARS.— Egwuatu Onyedika (@foevarr) December 4, 2017
Nigerian tweeters have been using the #EndSARS hashtag demand an end to police brutality.— BBC Africa (@BBCAfrica) December 4, 2017
And in response to the campaign, the inspector general of police said he's ordered a complete re-organisation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.https://t.co/jnxa92h4bQ pic.twitter.com/kWzakF0wi1
If we don't #EndSARS they will increase the tempo of their killings now that people are agitating to #EndSARS . Please let's all be careful.— Chux James (@Ruffchux) December 4, 2017
We should not throw away dirty water with birth tub. SARS has their good sides. It's the bad eggs among them that harass and abuse innocent civilians. Two weeks ago, my brother in-law, his wife, and my other sister were attacked and shot at by the robbers or kidnappers along Abuja-Lokoja-Okene road. My brother inlaw was wounded but before the robber/kidnappers could drag my sister from the car, the Sars team who were not far from the spot got there on hearing gun shots. Thanks to God they rescued my family members. If we want end of SARS, we should also say we want end of health workers in Nigeria because by not performing their jobs well we have had cases where patients died in the care of bad nurses and doctors.ReplyDelete