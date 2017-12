Multiple award winning singer and actor, Folarin Falana popularly called Falz, yesterday shared his bitter experience with SARS officials following the #EndSARS movement launched by private Nigerian citizens.

Falz, who narrated the encounter during an interview with entertainment correspondents in preparation for his first concert tagged ‘The Falz Experience’, said; “On this particular day, they spotted us somewhere in Lagos and doublecrossed us, they then asked us to come down from our car.





“My manager tried to have a conversation with them but before he knew it, they gave him a dirty slap, he was close to tears. They said they would arrest us and take us to their station.





“I wanted to sue them, not as a lawyer, but solely because they violated my human rights, but then, it is really sad that they think because they have guns, they think they are in a position of power and they use these to oppress poor Nigerians.”





On the way forward, “the karashika” crooner said: “the entire police force needs a revamp. The problem is that so many of them are not as educated as they should be, so they treat people in a certain way.