Former Chelsea technical director, Micheal Emenalo, has admitted he left Stamford Bridge to join Monaco because he needed a new challenge.Emenalo, who was part of the Super Eagles squad to the 1994 FIFA World Cup Eagles, said he wanted “to see what’s out there”.“The first thing to make clear is that Chelsea Football Club is built on the premise that it can survive without any particular individual or group of individuals,” Emenalo told talkSport.“It’s a club that is very solid and stable, so me leaving or anybody leaving will not affect anything that happens at the club, at least so I hope, and I think was a part of the aspect of the policy.“Nothing happened. I had a wonderful ten years at Chelsea, with positive pressure and lot of things that happened.“I just felt that things were in place and things looked very solid and very stable and I needed a new challenge.“When you’ve been at a place for so long, I haven’t really had a chance to step out and breathe and see what’s out there.“I have been very focused on everything Chelsea and it just came to a time, right bang on ten years, where I felt it was time for me to go and do something else.”