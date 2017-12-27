The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Vanguard has described Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed as legendary liars.

The forum made the remark while reacting comments by the two prominent chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC.





PDP Vanguard, on Twitter, berated El-Rufai and Mohammed for telling lies to Nigerians.





The group wrote: “2 Nigerians Legend Liars”.





“We are aware that atiku bribe oil marketers to create artificial #fuelscarcity – El-Rufai”.





“We allowed fuel scarcity to control number of travelers in order to reduce accident and death rate this Dec – Lai”.





“Which 1 sabi lie most?”





Meanwhile, Nigerian Government has described the criticisms trailing the approval of $1bn for the fight against insurgency and other violent crimes in the country as unnecessary and unhelpful.





Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed, yesterday in Lagos, said the Nigerian Governor’s Forum acted wisely in approving the fund from the Excess Crude Account based on the need to properly fund security operations in the country to adequately respond to threats by Boko Haram and other criminals.