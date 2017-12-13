Loyalists of former Ekiti State governor and Minister of Mines and Solid Minerals, Dr Kayode Fayemi, have urged him to join the 2018 governorship race.They sent a letter to the minister to seek the nomination of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest next year’s governorship poll.Acting under the aegis of the Just Keep Following Group (JKFG), the former governor’s loyalits said their call was predicated on what they called “enviable track record in governance recorded by Fayemi while in the saddle between 2010 and 2014”.Members of the group submitted the letter to Fayemi penultimate weekend at his home at Eyi Yato Villa in his hometown of Isan-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area.In a copy of the letter, which our reporter obtained yesterday, JKFG said its members had carried out a survey in the three senatorial districts of the state, claiming that the people still love and cherish Fayemi’s leadership.The letter was signed by Bisi Dada (Coordinator), Victor Irewolede (Publicity Secretary), Mike Awopetu (Programmes Director), Bisi Adesua (Secretary), Sina Ogunleye (Finance Director), Adeoye Aribasoye (Legal Adviser), Princess Olowolagba (Mobilisation Director) and Deji Ajayi (Assistant Secretary).Fayemi has not declared intent to take another shot at the state’s number one seat he vacated over three years ago but is believed to be under pressure to join the race.The letter reads: “The Just Keep Following Group is hereby inviting you to contest the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State.“Our move to formally invite you is borne out of the fact that the people of Ekiti State in their present deplorable condition – having tasted your performance between 2010 and 2014 – are requesting that you formally show interest to contest the 2018 election.“We have carried out a strategic survey in all the three senatorial districts of the state and we have discovered that the people still love and cherish your leadership.“Your Eight-Point Agenda, while you were in the saddle, tremendously impacted the lives of the people of the state, vis a vis: health, education, social security, youth empowerment, tourism and infrastructural development.“Today, all the legacies you left behind in 2014 have been bastardised by the current government. It is now our hope that you will yield to the clarion call of the people of the state to contest the 2018 governorship election.“We are convinced that the people will support you to have a resounding victory in the election.”