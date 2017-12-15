The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has said the Commission will stop at nothing in dealing decisively with any worker in the aviation sector involved in acts of corruption.

Magu gave the warning on Thursday at the anti-corruption sensitization programme organized by the EFCC for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other aviation sector workers in Abuja.





According to him, the warning was necessary due to the series of reported cases of corruption in the aviation sector, ranging from misuse of funds, bribery, extortion, to abuse of authority by officials at the airports.





He asserted that the EFCC, as the agency mandated to fight corruption in Nigeria, was determined more than ever before to rid all government Ministries, Departments and Agencies of all forms of fraudulent activities.





“As things stand, except we delude ourselves, we cannot deny that the twin evils of corruption and poor infrastructure have blighted our aviation industry.





“In recent times, many cases of corruption have been reported in the sector, ranging from misuse of funds, bribery, extortion, to abuse of authority by officials at the airports.





“I advise you to familiarise yourselves with the EFCC Act and other laws affecting your duties as EFCC will not spare anyone who runs afoul of the law,” Magu said.





He said the airport, being the most important gateway into the country, is strategic in many ways. The most important of which is the fact that it is foreigners’ first contact with Nigeria and the impression they form of the country is largely informed by the conduct of aviation professionals.





Magu added that it is for that reason that the conduct of Nigeria’s aviation professionals is key to the efforts at national rebirth, especially the critical economic mandate of attracting foreign direct investment into the country’s economy.





He urged the aviation workers to erase those practices, attitudes and behaviours that cast a slur on the nation’s reputation and make Nigeria an unattractive destination for both tourists and investment.





He further called for the installation of screening and monitoring systems to ensure that airport staffs deliver service to the best international practices; stressing that FAAN, in collaboration with the EFCC, can fight corruption effectively and cases of free movement of criminals in and out of the country and the brazen laundering of proceeds of illicit activities through the nation’s airports checked through improved synergy.