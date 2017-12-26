The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to speculation that Ibrahim Magu would be removed as the acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.





In a tweet sent out from its official handle on Tuesday morning, the commission insisted “there is no change of guards”.





The update read: “#Alert: For the avoidance of any doubt, there is no “change of guards” at the EFCC. Ibrahim Magu remains the acting EFCC Chairman.





“Purveyors of #fakenews concerning the EFCC are hereby warned to desist from such mischief as the anti-graft agency remains committed to its mission.”





Yesterday, the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, PACAC, Prof. Itse Sagay, also dismissed speculations that Magu has been ​sacked.





His ‘removal​’ has been a subject of debate in the last few days, following the declaration by the Nigerian Senate that it he is not regarded as EFCC chairman.