» » EFCC speaks on removal of Magu as acting chairman

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to speculation that Ibrahim Magu would be removed as the acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.


In a tweet sent out from its official handle on Tuesday morning, the commission insisted “there is no change of guards”.

The update read: “#Alert: For the avoidance of any doubt, there is no “change of guards” at the EFCC. Ibrahim Magu remains the acting EFCC Chairman.

“Purveyors of #fakenews concerning the EFCC are hereby warned to desist from such mischief as the anti-graft agency remains committed to its mission.”

Yesterday, the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, PACAC, Prof. Itse Sagay, also dismissed speculations that Magu has been ​sacked.


His ‘removal​’ has been a subject of debate in the last few days, following the declaration by the Nigerian Senate that it he is not regarded as EFCC chairman.

