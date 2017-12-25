Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said he is not flattered by the plethora of endorsements he receives from his supporters.

Wike said politics is way beyond mere endorsement by a group of people.





The Governor declared that he will only accept the numerous endorsements by different ethnic nationalities when he receives their firm assurance that they will defend their votes in 2019.





Wike said these while addressing his supporters at a reception organised to honour him in Port Harcourt.





He said that the way that the APC Federal Government has failed in all areas, it will set out to write results in 2019, hence the need for the people to defend their votes.





Wike said that the APC has failed Nigerians, stating that the current fuel scarcity is a sad confirmation of the suffering that the citizens face under their leadership.





Governor Wike said that he is developing Rivers State because he wants to walk the streets of the State after leaving office without being guarded by soldiers like those who failed the people.





“I will declare when you assure me you are ready to protect our votes.





“The way Nigeria is going today, the APC Federal Government is only prepared to write results. But this time, the results will write them”





“Even if there is fuel, there is no money to buy fuel. Today, the exchange rate of the dollar to naira has degenerated and prices of foodstuffs have gone beyond the reach of Nigerians. They deceived Nigerians with all kinds of lies, but today they are compounding the problems of the people “, he said.