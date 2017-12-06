The United States has recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and will begin the process of moving its embassy there, US President Donald Trump said Wednesday, marking a major shift in US policy that observers fear could inflame regional tensions.“I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” Trump said.Trump stressed that he still seeks peace between the Israelis and Palestinians and would still support a two-state solution as part of a lasting peace agreement. “The US remains deeply committed to helping facilitate a peace agreement that is acceptable to both sides,” he said.“I intend to do everything in my power to help forge such an agreement.” US presidents from both political parties have refrained for decades from recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, despite Israeli prodding, in an effort to remain neutral while the city’s contested borders are determined in a long-hoped-for peace deal.(dpa/NAN)