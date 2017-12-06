The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, has on Tuesday, described the defection of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and others from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as “good riddance to bad rubbish.”

Masari said they should be allowed to go, adding that those defectors were not comfortable with the peoples’ policies introduced by President Muhammadu Buhari.





He said the APC would not feel their absence.





Atiku Abubakar recently resigned his membership from the ruling APC and followed it up with returning to the Peoples Democratic Party last weekend.





Masari reacted when he received the leadership and members of the state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers at Government House, Katsina.





The Governor said, “For those of them leaving the party, it is good riddance to bad rubbish. Let them go. Even here, locally, we have them but we can deal with them.





“It is not good enough for somebody to enter his room and start talking . Let us come out and face the people.





“This government is ready, willing and prepared to face anybody and account for our stewardship anytime and anywhere.





“Stay away from those enemies of the people who are masquerading as if they like or they are for the people.





“They were once in a position to salvage the situation but they misused the opportunities .

Don’t look at what they are doing today.”