The highly hyped 30 Billion Concert by Davido held Wednesday night at Eko Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The show featured some of the most celebrated names in the industry.





They include Wizkid, Patoranking, Wande Coal, 2Face, Reminisce, Don Jazzy, Dbanj, Dr Sid, Kay Switch, Wande Coal, D Prince, CDQ, Terry G, Humble Smith, Dremo, Mayorkun, Dice Ailes, Reekado Banks, Daddy Showkey, Solidstar and South African rapper Nasty C.





The thousands of fans in attendance witnessed Davido bring out the stars one after the other.





However, right before he introduced Wizkid, the DMW boss asked; “Would you like to meet my new best friend?” to which everyone chorus “Yes!”.





Wizkid then emerged from backstage and the two embraced.





The Starboy went on to perform ‘Manya’ alongside Davido, raising the ecstasy in the atmosphere.





Photos from the event below…







































