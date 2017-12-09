A crowd of supporters broke into the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convention, on Saturday.





The crowd comprising young persons had waited there for hours because the security personnel prevented from going into the venue.





However, they suddenly broke loose when the gate was opened for a convoy of a yet to be identified politician.





Before the development, security personnel had a difficult time controlling people who converged on the place.





More to follow…