The Kaduna Division of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria yesterday ordered the Kaduna State government to stop the proposed sack of 21,780 primary school teachers who failed its competency test, pending court injunction.The teachers, in October, sued the government at the industrial court, asking it to restrain the government from dismissing or disengaging any teacher on the basis of the test conducted in June.The teachers’ lawyer, Samuel Atum, also filed a motion of “interlocutory injunction”, seeking a stay of action, pending the outcome of the suit.Justice Lawal Mani granted the application, pending the determination of the substantive suit and adjourned the matter till February 6, 2018.Addressing reporter after the judgment, Atum hailed the court for granting the teachers’ prayers.He said: “I have confidence that the government will comply and obey this order. This is democracy and the premise of democracy is the rule of law. So, we expect nothing more than absolute submission by the state government to comply with the order of the court.”The lawyers representing the Attorney General and the state government as well as the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) declined comments.